Louisiana National Guard showcases historic building

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard, along with the Historic New Orleans Collection, the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans and the Urban Land Institute Louisiana Chapter hosted a showcase of the historic Hufft Hall at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Oct. 12.

Hufft Hall was originally built in 1891 and used as a hospital in the early 1900s. After being used as a hospital, Hufft Hall was used as the office of the adjutant general and officer quarters. In the present, the LANG is preparing to make renovations to Hufft Hall.

Hufft Hall is named after the late Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Hufft, who was the youngest appointed LANG adjutant general and most decorated member of the Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame.

The showcase of Hufft Hall allowed the LANG to improve and build on community relationships.

“We are hoping to better connect Jackson Barracks and the many treasures we have here to the New Orleans community as a whole,” said Col. Scott Desormeaux, Jackson Barracks post commander. “We have a special shared history that should be celebrated at every opportunity.”

In addition to the showcase of Hufft Hall, the LANG provided a tour of historic Jackson Barracks.

Desormeaux explained that these types of events create opportunities to display the LANG’s unique history in New Orleans, and that the relationships within the community improve readiness within the LANG.

“I hope to attract the community to visit our installation and our museum,” said Desormeaux. He also shared that he plans to do more events like the showcase in the future to generate community interest.