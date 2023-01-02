Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California

Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with a former Shriners Hospital patient.

This year’s theme is Turning the Corner.

Entertaining the crowd and millions of people watching will be Baskin, La. native and country superstar Lainey Wilson.

The parade will be broadcast live at 8 a.m. PST on ABC and NBC affiliated networks. Check your local listings for exact times.