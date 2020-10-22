Louisiana OMV Adds Duplicate License Request to Expresslane.org

BATON ROUGE, La – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce that citizens needing replacement driver’s license or identification card credentials can now make their requests online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Duplicate Credential Request application is offered through the OMV website at www.expresslane.org.

The service is ideal for those whose credentials have been lost, misplaced, or become illegible. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for duplicates had to be completed at an OMV office location. Now, the duplicate credential request can be completed online, and the new credential will be mailed directly to the customer.

To request a duplicate credential, the citizen must be in good standing with the OMV and will need to provide the following information:

· Date of birth

· Driver’s license number, identification card number, or last four of their social security number

· A valid credit card backed by Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express

“This new service will allow us to issue duplicate licenses safely and efficiently during this public health emergency and beyond,” said Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Our goal is to always provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers by offering valuable online options such as this.”

Other online services found at www.EXPRESSLANE.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, and a Real ID checklist.

For more information or assistance with the online process for Duplicate Credential Requests and other Expresslane.org services, contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles support at 888-214-5367.