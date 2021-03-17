Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Customers to Verify Medical Certificates

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is alerting commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) customers to verify their medical certificate status. CDL and CLP holders can confirm their medical status at www.expresslane.org. Commercial drivers must have a current medical certification or variance in their possession at all times while operating a commercial motor vehicle.

Customers can submit their medical examiner certificate to the Office of Motor Vehicles in the following ways:

Email: OMV_CDL_Medical@dps.la.gov Fax: 225-925-3901 Mail: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

Customers who recently received a letter from OMV with a notice date of February 23, 2021, or February 24, 2021, will not be marked “not medically certified” or “canceled” as stated in the letter. Those CDL and CPL customers will receive a new letter in the mail with updated deadlines and additional information. The Office of Motor Vehicles will notify customers 30 days prior to canceling their CDL status.