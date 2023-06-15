Louisiana OMV Experiences Large Data Breach

The LMTA has learned of a massive data breach to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles third party MOVEit software.

OMV officials believe all Louisianans with a state-issued driver’s license, ID, or car registration have had some of their data made vulnerable by the cyber attacks, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. That could include names, addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, height, eye color, driver’s license numbers, vehicle registration and handicap placard information.

Officials are urging driver’s license holders to take the following steps to safeguard their identity.

Prevent unauthorized new account activity and monitor credit Change all your passwords Protect your tax refund, returns with the Internal Revenue Service Check your Social Security benefits

Below are additional resources and information on the breach: