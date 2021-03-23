Louisiana OMV Extends Call Center Hours for Reinstatement Services

Due to a recent increase in call volume, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services can now contact the OMV Call Center until 6:30 pm on weeknights. Reinstatement services through the OMV Call Center are now available by phone Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm by dialing (225) 925-6146 and selecting option three. Call center agents are only available to assist customers with driver’s license reinstatement services during the extended hours from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

“We’ve heard from our customers and want to meet their needs by adding additional hours to our reinstatement call center,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said. “Our team continues to tackle new challenges brought on from the COVID-19 pandemic and serve our valued customers in new ways.”

Driver’s license reinstatement transactions are not available at OMV field offices at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone: OMV Call Center – (225) 925-6146 (Option 3) Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Public Tag Agency (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of PTAs.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV services.