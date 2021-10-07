Louisiana OMV Implements New Interpreting Service at Field Offices

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) and LanguageLine Solutions have partnered to offer a free, on-demand, language interpretation service to non-English and limited English speaking customers. LanguageLine phone interpreting services quickly connects OMV visitors with a highly trained interpreter within seconds. Interpretation services are available in over 240 languages at all OMV field offices.

“This is a vital service that empowers our guests and allows our agency to continue providing the highest level of customer service in an innovative fashion,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “This new, exciting service is fast, reliable and secure.”

Visitors can verbally notify the OMV employee of their preferred language, or select it on the provided language ID card. Louisiana OMV employees will then connect the guest to an interpreter via a dual handset phone. During the call, the interpreter will assist the customer to ensure clear, concise and effective communication between all parties while OMV employees process their requested motor vehicle service.

Customers with appointments are encouraged to note a need for interpretation when booking their time slot. To view a complete list of OMV offices that are open by appointment, visit www.expresslane.org. LanguageLine services are not available to customers who visit an OMV field office for testing purposes. If a testing applicant does not have a good understanding of the written English language, they may bring a translator to assist with any class knowledge test, excluding CDL.