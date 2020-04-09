Louisiana OMV to Re-Open Phone Lines For Reinstatement Assistance

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) will be re-opening their Reinstatement Call Center on Monday, April 13, 2020. OMV closed their doors to the public on March 19th in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Governor John Bel Edwards extended the expiration of several OMV issued credentials, such as driver licenses and vehicle registrations, via his Emergency Proclamations. OMV has continued assisting customers with other needs that are deemed essential.

The Reinstatement Call Center will be staffed by 50 OMV employees statewide. The call center agents utilize the agencies existing call center software which allows them to field customer’s calls remotely. OMV has always provided telephone assistance but with this announcement, will be fully staffing a call center for the first time. The agency started testing the system on April 7th and has already successfully assisted over 1,000 customers. “I challenged my team to explore new ways we can serve our customers through no contact interactions and they have exceeded my expectations once again”, stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

Anyone needing assistance from OMV for any reinstatement needs, please call 225-925-6146 and select Option 3. Call center agents are available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to assist with reinstatement questions, collection of reinstatement fees and setup of installment agreements.