LOUISIANA PRE-K-12 EDUCATION IMPROVES FIVE PLACES IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT RANKINGS

Louisiana schools showed marked improvement on the latest state rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. This widely-referenced report captured education as a component of its 2023 Best States rankings, which evaluates all 50 states. Louisiana moved up five places for Pre-K-12 education, improving to 41st in 2023.

“These positive gains reflect the unwavering commitment educators and policy makers have to improving the quality of education in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “In a state long-challenged with educational outcomes, this movement is welcome news; however, we have a long way to go and must keep pushing forward.”

This improvement is similar to the positive data released earlier this school year on NAEP, also known as “The Nation’s Report Card,” where Louisiana 4th graders ranked #1 in the country in reading growth.

According to U.S. News & World Report, from 2019 to 2023, Louisiana has improved its overall Pre-K-12 ranking five spots, jumping from 46th to 41st. Categorically, Louisiana made the following improvements among the states:

College readiness improved two places from 42nd to 40th

High school graduation improved eight places from 45th to 37th

Math scores improved six places from 50th to 44th

Reading scores improved 10 places from 48th to 38th

Preschool enrollment improved six places from 15th to 9th

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.

Louisiana’s 4th graders led the country in reading growth and the state’s overall ranking moved from 46th to 42nd among the states from 2019 to 2022 on NAEP.

Louisiana’s students earned the most significant year-over-year increase on state assessments since 2016, as students increased three points in both ELA and math.

Louisiana’s overall School Performance Score returned to its pre-pandemic level.

Louisiana’s students in grades 1-3 grew on the Fall Reading Report for the second consecutive year.

“I commend the teachers of Louisiana who have shown such dedication to our students,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “They remained focused on academic excellence and these gains are the direct result of that relentless pursuit.”

The U.S. News & World Report Pre-K-12 ranking informs the Best States rankings. It measures state performance across the life cycle of a young person’s education, encompassing preschool enrollment, standardized test scores among eighth-graders, high school graduation rate and college readiness.