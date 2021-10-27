Louisiana Prepares for Heavy Rainfall and Severe Weather, Exercise Travel Safety

Louisiana is preparing to undertake large amounts of heavy rainfall and severe weather. Here are a few tips to keep everyone safe.

Stay where you are – Avoid driving in heavy storms unless necessary. Often, injuries and deaths occur during and in the aftermath of storms. Sightseers impeding roadways cause obstacles for emergency personnel responding to those in need.

If you must drive, slow down – Decrease your vehicle speed during inclement weather to avoid hydroplaning and to account for increased stopping time. Periods of heavy rain may necessitate traveling at speeds below the posted speed limits.

Be cautious of high winds – Windy conditions adversely affect all vehicles, particularly high-profile vehicles, such as buses and trucks, as well as smaller vehicles such as motorcycles. Gusty wind makes driving difficult, especially when it is rapidly changing in speed and direction.

Pay attention – You may come upon an intersection that is no longer controlled by a functioning traffic control device. If a law enforcement officer is directing traffic, follow his directions. Otherwise, treat the intersection as you would treat an intersection governed by a four-way stop sign. Refrain from utilizing cell phones, or other devices, which further distract drivers.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.

Depending on the method utilized, the traveler information system allows access to valuable resources such as current road reports on crashes, weather-related closures, and construction as well as real time traffic camera views.