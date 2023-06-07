LOUISIANA PROJECT GRANT APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS

The Louisiana Division of Arts announces the opening of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 application period for the Louisiana Project Grant, administered jointly with the nine regional arts councils. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 30. The grant period is October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024. Grant amounts range from $2,500 to $7,500 for projects occurring during the grant period. Each grant awarded requires a cash match of 50% demonstrating community involvement and commitment to the project.

“We realize how important our individual artists and arts organizations are to the cultural economy of our state. The Louisiana Project Grant will help foster the creativity of talented artists in our state to encourage community engagement in ways that will enhance their regions far beyond the grant period,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The intent of the Louisiana Project Grant is to encourage projects highlighting artistry, creativity, innovation and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The program provides a system for funding arts projects in all regions of the state by giving artists, nonprofit arts organizations, nonprofit organizations, public and private schools, school boards, colleges and universities, and local government agencies in each region the opportunity to develop arts projects that meet their local needs.

All non-profit organizations applying for the grant must be in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Local, parish, or state government agencies, such as libraries or municipalities, are eligible in addition to public/private schools and school boards and College/University departments sponsoring activities intended for community participation. Individuals may apply for a grant by using an eligible non-profit as a fiscal agent.

To apply, organizations must create an account in our online grant platform Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be accessed through the LDOA Grant Opportunities application manager. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 30.

For more information on the grant program, visit the Louisiana Project Grant webpage.