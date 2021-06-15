Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Discovery Education Renew Long-Term Partnership Serving Educators and Students Statewide

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) today announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Discovery Education, a leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources and engaging content for K-12 classrooms worldwide. LPB’s renewal of its 18-year collaboration with Discovery Education empowers K-12 educators across the state to create dynamic digital learning experiences in the classroom and beyond with high-quality digital content from Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform.

LPB is Louisiana’s largest classroom over the air, on every device, in schools, and in the community. LPB’s Educational Services Department is committed to providing extensive information, lesson plans, materials, and digital resources to support formal K-12 education statewide. Through its nearly two-decade long partnership with Discovery Education, LPB has offered educators and students a host of digital resources including Discovery Education’s flexible K-12 platform.

Discovery Education’s platform connects educators to a vast collection of compelling high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and professional learning resources. Together, these resources give educators everything they need to facilitate instruction in any learning environment and create lasting educational impact.

Discovery Education’s team continues adding, contextualizing, and organizing exciting new content and timely resources to the platform each month in response to current events and the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to state and national standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

Finally, the K-12 learning platform is designed to work within school systems’ existing infrastructure and workflows. Through expanded partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, and Clever, integrating Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform into existing IT architecture is easier than ever.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s mission is to deliver high-quality education and cultural enrichment resources to citizens across the state,” said Beth Courtney, President and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting “Our long-term partnership with Discovery Education, which provides valuable digital content, powerful tools, and ready-to-use resources to teachers and students statewide, is a key component of this effort, and we are pleased to continue this valuable relationship.”

As a part of the renewal, Louisiana’s educators will continue benefiting from the support of the Discovery Education Community. This global community of education professionals connects members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

“Discovery Education’s long-term collaboration with Louisiana Public Broadcasting is helping the state’s educators accelerate student learning,” said Kristen Berish, Discovery Education Senior Director of Partner Success. “Discovery Education is proud to continue this relationship in 2021 and beyond and we look forward to continuing to serve the students and educators of Louisiana well into the future.”

For more information on Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s education division, visit www.lpb.org/education.

For more information about Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.