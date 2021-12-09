Louisiana Public Broadcasting presents “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion”



Annual Christmas Event to feature the Preservation Hall All-Stars Featuring Gregg Stafford



(Baton Rouge, LA) – Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards host Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s (LPB) annual celebration, “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration.” Performing at this year’s event is the Preservation Hall All-Stars featuring trumpeter Gregg Stafford for an evening of traditional New Orleans music with a sprinkle of Christmas favorites. The program premieres Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00PM statewide on LPB with an encore Monday, December 27 at 9:00PM. The special will also air in New Orleans on WLAE and WYES.



The Preservation Hall All-Stars is an intimate ensemble made up from a collective of local master Traditional New Orleans Jazz practitioners. With an ever-evolving line-up, the Preservation Hall All-Stars carry on a music tradition that is uniquely Louisiana.



Trumpeter Gregg Stafford’s musical journey began in his high school band. He went on to play in multiple brass bands notably leading the Young Tuxedo Brass Band for decades before playing regularly at Preservation Hall.



LPB continues its commitment to bring viewers programming that celebrates Louisiana. Some past artists featured on “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration” include Shreveport native, Kix Brooks, Lake Charles native and Metropolitan Opera star Paul Groves, New Orleans jazz artist John Boutte’ and Zachary Richard and the Myrtle Place French Immersion Children’s Choir



“An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration” will also air in New Orleans on WLAE and WYES. WLAE will air the program on Thursday, December 23 at 10:00PM and again on Friday, December 24th at 9:00PM. WYES will air the special Saturday, December 25th at 4:00PM and 10:00PM.

