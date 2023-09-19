Louisiana Reaches Lowest Unemployment Rate in History

Today, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) announced that federal data shows Louisiana once again hit its lowest ever unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is 3.3%, the lowest in history, and the number of unemployed individuals is 68,814, also the lowest in history.

“Louisiana is not only consistently breaking records for low unemployment, we are ahead of the nation,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Louisiana’s record-low unemployment rate of 3.3% is well below the national rate of 3.8%, and it’s a testament to the talent and work ethic of our people. When I took office in January 2016, the unemployment rate was 6%, and the budget situation we inherited was a mess. My administration has worked across party lines to fix our state’s finances and invest in job creation and workforce training, and that hard work is paying off.”