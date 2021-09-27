LOUISIANA READERS’ CHOICE ANNOUNCES 2022-2023 NOMINATED TITLES

Entering its 22nd year, the Louisiana Readers’ Choice (LYRC/LTRC) Awards Program is excited to announce the 2022-2023 nominated title lists for grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Since the program’s first list in 1999, over 400,000 students have read the recommended titles and voted for their favorites, reading more than 1.3 million books in the process.

Every year thousands of students from elementary to high school age vote for their favorite book from a list of titles curated by librarians serving on LYRC/LTRC committees from across the state. Many students cast their ballot on real voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.

“The Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards is just one of many phenomenal programs offered through the State Library which inspires a love of reading in the young people of our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Studies have shown children and young adults who develop a love of reading do better in school. They have better writing and spelling skills. They even develop more motivation and confidence in life.”

The 2022-2023 Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards nominated title list includes seven Junior Library Guild Selections, seven YALSA Quick Picks for Reluctant Readers, two CILIP Carnegie Medal Nominees, two Schneider Family Honor Books, a Stonewall Honor Book, a Newbery Honor Book, and a National Book Award Finalist. They have earned sixty starred reviews overall and were written by outstanding authors such as Matthew Cordell, Lev Grossman, Nic Stone, Christina Soontornvat, Kacen Callender, Lamar Giles, and Ibi Zoboi. From fiction to nonfiction, picture books to novels, science fiction to romance, historical to contemporary, these carefully chosen booklists cover a variety of interests and genres, so there is something for every reader.

“The titles on these lists are selected by professional school and public librarians from across the state with decades of experience working with children and children’s literature,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. “The nominated titles represent a variety of interests and viewpoints. Finding similarities with people who look and think differently helps connect us and fuels compassion. These are books that kids will love and that will inspire them to keep reading beyond the classroom walls, helping to create a culture of literacy in Louisiana, all of which is a key part of our mission here at the State Library.”

The Louisiana Readers’ Choice is a reading enrichment program of the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana, which is the state affiliate for the National Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. Its mission is to foster a love of reading in the children of Louisiana by motivating them to participate in the recognition of outstanding books. According to a 2019 Kids Count report, 74% of Louisiana’s fourth graders and 73% of Louisiana’s eighth graders are not reading at a proficient level. The Louisiana Center for the Book and the State Library of Louisiana believe fostering a lifelong love of reading among Louisianans will contribute to the state’s overall economic growth and quality of life.

For information about the program including previous winners, how to participate, and additional resources such as free bookmarks, posters, and study guides, please visit the Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards Program webpage. To be eligible to vote, a student must read three (3) or more selections from the 2022-2023 Louisiana Readers’ Choice nominated titles list, live in Louisiana and enrolled in grades 3-12. Voting begins in January 2022 to allow students time to read the selections of their choosing. For more information on how to vote, please visit the Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards Program Voting webpage.