LOUISIANA READERS’ CHOICE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES 2024-2025 NOMINATED TITLES

Entering its 24th year, the Louisiana Readers’ Choice program, presented by the Louisiana Center for the Book in the Louisiana State Library, is excited to announce the 2024-2025 nominated title lists for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Since the program’s first list in 1999, more than 437,000 students have read the recommended titles and voted for their favorites, reading more than 1.38 million books in the process.

Thousands of students from elementary to high school age vote every year for their favorite books from a list of titles curated by librarians from across the state who serve on the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice and Louisiana Teen Readers’ Choice committees. Many students cast their ballots on real voting machines supplied by the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Division.

“The Louisiana Readers’ Choice program helps students develop a love of reading from an early age. It also sparks curiosity and imagination that will fuel their dreams and aspirations throughout their lives,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The program not only strengthens literacy skills but also helps create well-informed and engaged citizens when it comes time to vote for the winners. It’s a great introduction to the democratic process.”

The 2024-2025 Louisiana Readers’ Choice nominated titles include 10 Association for Library Service to Children Notable Children’s Books, six Young Adult Library Services Association Quick Picks for Reluctant Readers, five Young Adult Library Services Association Best Fiction for Young Adults selections, a Newbery Honor Book, and a National Book Award finalist. They have earned 69 starred reviews overall and were written by outstanding authors such as Ruby Bridges, R.L. Stine, Susan Hood, Amy Sarig King, V.E. Schwab, Sarah Guillory, and Ruta Sepetys. From fiction to nonfiction, picture books to novels, fantasy to romance, historical to contemporary, these carefully chosen booklists cover a variety of interests and genres, so there is something for every reader.

“The Louisiana Readers’ Choice program is about more than reading. It’s about nurturing a lifelong love for learning and discovery,” said Interim State Librarian Meg Placke. “By getting diverse and captivating books in the hands of students, they develop critical thinking, empathy, and a broader world view. The Readers’ Choice Program teaches lessons that extend far beyond the classroom.”

The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana is the state affiliate for the National Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. Its mission includes nurturing a love of reading in Louisiana’s children by motivating them to participate in the recognition of outstanding books. According to a 2022 report from the Louisiana Department of Education, only 49.6 percent of students from kindergarten to third grade read at grade level. Meanwhile, only 28 percent of fourth graders and 27 percent of eighth graders are proficient readers, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. The Louisiana Center for the Book and the State Library of Louisiana believe fostering a lifelong love of reading among Louisianans will contribute to the state’s overall economic growth and quality of life.

For information about the program including this year’s nominated titles, previous winners, how to participate, and additional resources such as free bookmarks, posters, and study guides, please visit the Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards Program webpage.