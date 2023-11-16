Louisiana Red Cross to ‘Sound the Alarm’ in Shreveport

Home fires claim seven lives every day in the U.S. – but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. That’s why the American Red Cross of Louisiana is rallying volunteers to install 750 free smoke alarms and make 300 homes safer in a series of events across Louisiana, two of which will be held in Ruston and Shreveport.

This Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Shreveport Sound the Alarm event, happening from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Baptist Cedar Grove (6906 Henderson Ave.), Louisiana Red Cross volunteers and local partners will gather to install free smoke alarms and make homes safer. Participants will check-in, undergo training, group up and then fan out into the surrounding neighborhood to install free smoke alarms and help families create fire escape plans.

Everyone is welcome to participate, even those who are not yet Red Cross volunteers. No experience is needed, and all training is provided, for free, on site. Register here: www.soundthealarm.org/louisiana.

“We know that having working smoke alarms can save lives, and thanks to our volunteers, partners and friends that come together to help us Sound the Alarm, we can make a big impact in just a few short hours,” said Karen McCoy, Executive Director of the Louisiana Red Cross North Chapter. “It’s a great opportunity to support your neighbors, especially those most vulnerable to home fires.”

Nearly five times a day, Louisiana Red Cross volunteers assist families and individuals in the aftermath of home fires, providing hope and assistance to those who need it most. The North Louisiana Sound the Alarm events are part of a concerted effort to reduce home fire tragedies, the nation’s most frequent disaster.

JOIN US Register now at soundthealarm.org/louisiana to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents during local Sound the Alarm events.