Louisiana residents 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

On Thursday Gov. John Bel Edwards held his weekly news conference to address the latest COVID-19 data and provide an update on vaccine distribution.



Louisiana will begin vaccinating people between the ages of 65 and 69 against COVID-19 on Monday, February 8, expanding eligibility to more than 275,000 additional Louisianans, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.



“An increase in supply of doses and our strong progress in vaccinating Louisianans allows us to expand vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older, meaning many of the most vulnerable who are most at risk for suffering serious COVID complications or death will be able to schedule their appointments beginning on Monday,” Gov. Edwards said.



“Data shows that people between the ages of 65 and 74 are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and 90 times more likely to die than younger people. Especially as new variants of the coronavirus spread throughout the country and state, it’s absolutely critical that we vaccinate as many people as we can and that everyone in Louisiana gets their shot when it is their turn and continues to wear masks, stay home when they can, keep social distance and avoid gatherings with people outside of their immediate household,” he added.



PRIORITY GROUPS IN LOUISIANA

Within priority groups and tiers there is no particular sequencing. Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.



Priority Group 1-A: Ongoing (around 249,000 eligible people)



Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals



Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities



First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)



Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: As of Monday, February 8, 2021 (around 915,000 eligible people)

