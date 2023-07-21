Louisiana Retains LifeLock to Offer a Year of Free Credit Monitoring for Residents Impacted by the MOVEIt Data Breach

Today, the Office of Motor Vehicles announced that they have retained Norton LifeLock to offer one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for Louisiana residents impacted by the recent MOVEIt data breach. The complimentary 12-month package includes LifeLock Standard™ identity theft protection.

To activate your membership online and get protection at no cost to you, please see enrollment instructions available at nextsteps.la.gov. OMV will also be emailing notices to individuals with an email on file whose information was involved in the incident.

Additionally, OMV has established a toll-free call center open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to answer questions that individuals may have. If you believe your information was involved and have questions about this incident, please call (866) 861-8717.

These resources are being offered in response to the MOVEIt data security incident announced last month that involved personal information of individuals who were issued a Louisiana driver’s license, identification card and/or vehicle registrations.

OMV encourages all Louisianans whose information was involved in this incident to actively monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

For more information on how to protect your identity and a list of FAQ, visit nextsteps.la.gov. To read the official notice posted by OMV, visit expresslane.org.