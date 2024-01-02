Louisiana Rose Parade float wins award for third consecutive year

The Louisiana Office of Tourism Explore Louisiana float has won the Showmanship Award for a second year in a row during the 135th Rose Parade®. This award represents showmanship and entertainment.



“We’re very excited to kick off the Louisiana Office of Toursim 2024 Year of Music campaign with this recognition,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



This is the third consecutive year Louisiana has participated in the parade. In 2022, that float received the Wrigley Legacy award for outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.