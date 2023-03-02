Louisiana seafood on the menu for NSU’s Flavor of Louisiana

The Crawfish Hole, Mama’s Oyster House, Papa’s Bar and Grill, Legacy Café and Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant are just a few of the chefs and restaurants that will offer seafood selections for guests at Flavor of Louisiana, Northwestern State University’s spring seafood festival and scholarship fund raiser.

The Crawfish Hole will serve hot boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce. Mama’s and Papa’s will serve bacon-wrapped shrimp. Legacy Café will serve shrimp pasta and crawfish pies and Ernest’s will offer their famous marinated crab claws. Dozens of other chefs and restauranteurs from around the state will prepare samplings of Louisiana seafood dishes, along with options for non-seafood eaters, coffee, desserts, craft beers, specialty cocktails and more. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will return at special guest.

“Flavor of Louisiana is our most popular fund raiser,” said Cristy Bernard, NSU’s assistant director of donor relations. “We are expecting a large crowd to enjoy the food, music and fun that this event is known for.”

Flavor of Louisiana is presented in partnership with the Louisiana Seafood Board. Proceeds go to support student scholarships, academic programming and faculty development.

Flavor of Louisiana will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 in Prather Coliseum. Tickets are $85 per person or $135 per couple. To learn more about the event, view a list of vendors or purchase tickets, visit nsula.edu/fol or call (318) 357-4292.