Louisiana Solicitor speaks to North Bossier Lunch Group

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

The North Bossier Lunch Group met for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 16. Guest speaker at the meeting was Liz Murill, Solicitor General for the state of Louisiana. Murill discussed the personal freedoms and liberties provided in the United States Constitution.

“I have now had the great fortune of having argued five cases at the United States Supreme Court. I work with a magnificent group of people nationwide on both sides of the aisle. But, I do primarily work mostly with conservative solicitor generals. We currently have eight lawsuits pending. Personally, I’m currently leading eight lawsuits against the Biden administration. Three of those are vaccine mandate cases. The fourth one is an OSHA case. We are in that one, but Texas is the lead,” Murill said.

“Another thing that makes our republic work is separation of power. I’m here to tell you, we’ve been through two years of not having separation of powers. When we start losing that separation of powers, I think that it’s a problem that’s difficult to unravel because courts can’t solve anything unless they get the right cases,” Murill added.

“The legislators need to act. When we are in a declared emergency like we are now (an emergency that has been going on and on and on), it has resulted in increasingly long executive orders where the governor is extending law by executive order. Bossier, we have a problem. The law says that the legislator can extend the law. The constitution says the legislator can extend the law. But if you go look at the executive orders that the governor issued the first, second, third, fourth, etc.,. the list got longer, longer, longer and longer,” Murill concluded.

The North Bossier Lunch Group’s goal is to bring together men and women in the North Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in it.

Their vision for the luncheon is to help North Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders and community partners network with each other and to discuss the growth, development and business future of North Bossier and Bossier City.