Louisiana sportsbooks enjoy strong first weekend, topping New York in one key metric

The PlayUSA.com Network team is getting some interesting early data about last weekend’s launch. Of particular note, Louisianans wagered at a remarkably high rate in the first 36 hours of sports betting.

According to data acquired by PlayUSA from the company GeoComply, which provides geolocation services in states with mobile gambling, the total number of unique players in the first 36 hours after the mobile and online launch on Jan. 28 was equal to 3.6% of Louisiana’s population. By comparison, 3.3% of the population of New York — which we learned on Friday shattered the U.S. record for monthly wagering in just three weeks of betting in January — logged on as unique users in that state’s first week of sports betting.

Some other tidbits:

More than 3.4 million geolocation transactions were recorded from the mobile launch at 8 a.m., on Jan. 28 through the end of the NFC Championship Game.

The peak transaction period occurred between 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Louisiana ranked 8th nationally in the total number of geolocation checks last weekend, beating Indiana, Tennessee, Colorado, and Connecticut.

From Eric Ramsey, lead data analyst or the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayLouisiana.com:

“New York is getting the lion’s share of attention in the sports betting world right now, but Louisiana is quietly enjoying a remarkably successful launch. We have long believed that Louisiana would be a highly successful market, and these few data points show that the state is already well on its way.”

Of course, the numbers will grow, especially as the Super Bowl approaches and former LSU star Joe Burrow piques local interest. PlayUSA projects Louisiana sportsbooks will generate $35 million of the expected $1 billion that will be bet legally in the U.S.

Ramsey says that because of Burrow’s presence, sportsbooks can, “Expect more than the usual amount of Super Bowl betting, and for the action to be lopsided in favor of the Bengals.”