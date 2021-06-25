LOUISIANA STATE EXHIBIT MUSEUM TO PRESENT SHREVEPORT ART CLUB ANNUAL JURIED SHOW

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum will host the Shreveport Art Club’s Annual Juried Show, entitled “Shreveport Art Club: Celebrating 100 Years,” from July 11 through August 27. There will be an opening reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular museum hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



This year’s show will feature 13 artists offering their works for sale. “We are so excited that some of the artwork will reflect North Louisiana’s artistic traditions. With so many talented artists and the variety of media displayed, the show will have great appeal for our visitors” said museum curator, Nita Cole.



Categories include acrylic, oil, watercolor, mixed media collage and photography. Criteria for inclusion in the show are that all works must be original in concept and completed within the last year. The entry must not have won an award in Shreveport or Bossier shows, nor have been shown in a previous Shreveport Art Club show.



James King will judge the show. King, a teacher with Caddo Talented Arts program since 2012, holds a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Louisiana Tech University and has been featured in exhibits in New Orleans and Venice, Italy.

Shreveport Art Club members participating in the show include Stephen Banks, Joan Cole, Jo Cooper, Marion Davis, Becky Garner, Adena Helm, Judy Horne, Betsy Levels, Cindy Magee, Ed McDonnell, Susan Pierce, Jeanne Marie Reed, and Mary Yeh.



The museum is located at 3015 Greenwood Road. From Interstate 20 traveling west, take either Greenwood or Hearne exit. If driving east from Texas, use the Jewella exit and turn right onto Greenwood Road. Admission is free and tours are available by appointment.



The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is under the direction of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. For more information about the Friends of Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, go to www.laexhibitmuseum.org and for the Secretary of State’s Museums Program, please visit http://www.sos.la.gov/museums.