LOUISIANA STATE PARKS KICKS OFF FALL WITH DISCOUNTS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of State Parks are offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at Louisiana State Parks when they book at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022. The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps. The offer is only valid on new reservations and the trip must take place between now and December 31, 2022. The discount is not available on Tentrr reservations or during holiday weekends and may not be combined with other discounts.

“As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks. From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend, to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall. Be sure to make your plans now and book a reservation with us at one of 21 state parks in Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Use the discount to experience everything Louisiana State Parks has to offer. From the newly reopened Sam Houston Jones State Park to the recently upgraded cabins at South Toledo Bend State Park, there is always something new to discover.

Plan your trip today at LaStateParks.com, make your reservations at ReserveLaStateParks.com, and get all the latest information on the Louisiana State Parks Facebook page or Twitter.