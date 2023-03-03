Louisiana State Police Announce New Tool for Collecting Public Feedback and Employee Interactions

As Louisiana State Police continues to evolve and find innovative methods to connect with our communities, a new tool is being implemented for citizens to share both positive interactions and concerns. Located on the LSP.org website, the Compliments/Complaints link allows for a streamlined process for citizens to compliment any Trooper, DPS Officer, or Department of Public Safety employee as well as allow for criticisms, complaints, or recommendations to improve the level of service. The information submitted on the form will be received directly by LSP Internal Affairs personnel.

In addition to the new reporting tool, citizens can continue to email LSPPublicAffairs@la.gov or send a private message through the department’s social media platforms. Community members are always welcome to speak to a supervisor in person or over the phone. To locate specific contact information, please visit our website and click “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page for telephone numbers, locations, and email addresses for every troop and section of LSP.

Every day, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety perform vital public safety functions while serving with professionalism, compassion, and dedication. As we continue to advance and find ways to strengthen our operations, we want to hear from our citizens about their experiences. Troopers are also available to visit and interact at schools, businesses, and community groups sharing the department’s safety campaigns and public safety mission with our communities. For more information and to schedule an event, please visit www.lsp.org/public to speak with a LSP Public Information Officer.

Other language versions available below:

Spanish

Vietnamese