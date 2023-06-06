Louisiana State Police Announces New Public Integrated Website

Louisiana State Police is proud to announce the launch of our new website which is designed to enhance engagement with the citizens of Louisiana. It will also provide a more user-friendly and intuitive online experience.

Several updated features on www.LSP.org include:

· Increased accessibility for those with disabilities

· Content translation available in over 100 languages

· Online compliment/complaint portal

· Recruiting links to applications, videos and FAQs

· Departmental polices available for public viewing

· Improved structure to allow for quick and easy access to essential information

Louisiana State Police is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and serving the people of Louisiana with integrity and professionalism. Our new website represents our commitment to strengthening our relationship with the public and increasing transparency throughout the agency.