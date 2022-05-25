Louisiana State Police Announces Recipients of Annual Awards

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police held its annual Awards Ceremony to honor Troopers and public safety personnel from across the state for performing above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years. The ceremony was held this afternoon at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy Auditorium on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes throughout the ceremony.

Awards presented to these extraordinary individuals are as follows:

Lifesaving Award – Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:

· Master Trooper Kyle Locker

· Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere

· Lt. John Jett

· Sgt. Brittany Pias

· Trooper First Class Brandon Melder

· Trooper First Class Darren Ragland

· Deputy Casey Albritton

· Deputy Chris Lambert

· Master Trooper Jason St. Romain

· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

· DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte

· DPS Officer Shamika Rockward

· MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista

· EMT Jessica Lapointe

· EMT Lauren Small

Medal of Valor Award – Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:

· Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee

· Technician Brent Peart

· Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)

· Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)

· Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)

Service Injury Award – Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:

· Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

· Trooper Blaine Landry

Richard Honeycutt Award – Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:

· Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)

· Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)

· Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)

DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

· DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019

· DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021

Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

· DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019

· DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020

· DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

· Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019

· Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020

· Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021

Uniformed Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019

· Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020

· Trooper Paul Davis III 2021

Blue Max Award – Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:

· Trooper Tomas Quintero

Meritorious Service Award – Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:

· Sgt. Barry Ward

· Trooper Benjamin Friedmann

· Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman

· Trooper Carlos Garcia

· Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)

· Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield

· Master Trooper Mathew Clair

· Trooper Cody Roy

· Trooper Garrett Jackson

· Trooper Jeffery Heriot

· Trooper Nicholas Dowdle

· Trooper First Class John Axsom

· Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.

· Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais

· Trooper Makenzie McKee

· Trooper Randy Walters

· Trooper Michael Starling

· Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith

· Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet

The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence – awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.

· Special Agent Erik Woodson

· Special Agent Zach O’Bryan