Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 100 Graduates 51 New Troopers

Yesterday, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 100th Cadet Class. 51 individuals completed their dedicated journey and became Louisiana State Troopers today. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre of Performing Arts.
On December 5, 2021, 64 cadets from across the state began their 23-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 51 of those cadets attained their goal this morning of receiving the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10-14 week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.
For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, please visit our recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html or contact your local LSP Public Information Officer at http://lsp.org/public.html. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications for upcoming academy classes. For more information on cadet testing, visit the Louisiana State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov/laspc.nsf.
Visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions. LSP Recruiters can be reached at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.
For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System. Visit http://www.lsp.org/dps_police.html and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov for more information.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Eileen Eichenauer
Richard Garon
Isaiah Gilbert
Jacob Juge
Kierra Reed
Lucas Reiners
Rock Schexnaydre
Donald Stokes
Darrious Williams
Troop B – Kenner
John Gremillion
Cory Himel
Danielle Nicholas
Ethan Nicosia
Thien Trung
David Webster
Brandon Woodburn
Troop C – Gray
Daniel Berrincha
Simon Braud
David Damico
Tyler Evans
Vicente Paz
Tyler Werner
Troop D – Lake Charles
Artellus Bellard
Roland Castille
Roy Jones
Derek Whitman
Troop E – Alexandria
Shannon Constantine
Bronson Dauzat
Charles Dranguet
Brooke Francis
Tristen Nicholas
Troop F – Monroe
Nathan Anderson
Peyton Craft.
Cade Talbert
Shane Vocker
Troop G – Bossier City
LeAnn Hodges
Clemmie Porter
Sheppard Stutts
Troop I – Lafayette
Quinnton Anderson
David Baudoin
Brodrick Griffin
David Larson
Cadie Manale
Alan-Michael Nelson
Zachary Thomas
Troop L – Mandeville
Alquonto Carradine
Joshua Dennis
Marc Gremillion
Travis Knott
Ernesto Medrano
Natalie Romano