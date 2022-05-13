Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 100 Graduates 51 New Troopers

Yesterday, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 100th Cadet Class. 51 individuals completed their dedicated journey and became Louisiana State Troopers today. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre of Performing Arts.

On December 5, 2021, 64 cadets from across the state began their 23-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 51 of those cadets attained their goal this morning of receiving the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10-14 week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Eileen Eichenauer

Richard Garon

Isaiah Gilbert

Jacob Juge

Kierra Reed

Lucas Reiners

Rock Schexnaydre

Donald Stokes

Darrious Williams

Troop B – Kenner

John Gremillion

Cory Himel

Danielle Nicholas

Ethan Nicosia

Thien Trung

David Webster

Brandon Woodburn

Troop C – Gray

Daniel Berrincha

Simon Braud

David Damico

Tyler Evans

Vicente Paz

Tyler Werner

Troop D – Lake Charles

Artellus Bellard

Roland Castille

Roy Jones

Derek Whitman

Troop E – Alexandria

Shannon Constantine

Bronson Dauzat

Charles Dranguet

Brooke Francis

Tristen Nicholas

Troop F – Monroe

Nathan Anderson

Peyton Craft.

Cade Talbert

Shane Vocker

Troop G – Bossier City

LeAnn Hodges

Clemmie Porter

Sheppard Stutts

Troop I – Lafayette

Quinnton Anderson

David Baudoin

Brodrick Griffin

David Larson

Cadie Manale

Alan-Michael Nelson

Zachary Thomas

Troop L – Mandeville

Alquonto Carradine

Joshua Dennis

Marc Gremillion

Travis Knott

Ernesto Medrano

Natalie Romano