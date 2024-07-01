Thursday, July 4, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Releases Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Program

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Beginning today, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab will launch a statewide Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Program. Senator Beth Mizell authored Senate Bill 169 (ACT 193) during the 2023 Legislative Session, which was passed and signed into law by former Governor John Bel Edwards. This legislation mandates that the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab administer and implement the program by July 1, 2024. Furthermore, starting today, it requires all law enforcement agencies, crime labs, prosecutors, and SANE/medical personnel to participate in the program.

The Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Tracking System is a comprehensive, statewide, web-based program that allows sexual assault survivors to anonymously track the location and status of their SAK through the criminal justice system from the time of collection, through forensic testing, and back to law enforcement. The system does not collect any personally identifiable information, ensuring survivors can track their kits anonymously. The Tracking System and the Survivor Portal are available on the LSP.org public website under the Services tab. Departmental users must request access, complete an online training video, and receive approval from LSP Crime Lab Administrators.

During the 2024 Regular Legislative Session, Senator Mizell authored Senate Bill 124 (ACT 669), which was signed into law by Governor Jeff Landry. This Act creates the “Survivors Bill of Rights,” which requires that investigating agencies take possession of a kit within 72 hours of collection at a medical facility. This timeline complements the 2023 SB 169, which mandates law enforcement to submit the reported kit within 30 days to the respective crime lab for forensic analysis.

The mission of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is to assist local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Louisiana with investigating criminal activity by providing accurate and timely scientific analysis of physical evidence and reporting the results to the appropriate entities in the criminal justice community. Since its inception, the Crime Lab has been committed to delivering the highest quality professional forensic services to the State of Louisiana. This commitment includes applying sound scientific principles in all analyses, being responsive to customers, conducting operations fairly and objectively, and leading the advancement of forensic science.

You may also like

Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant

Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA Closed Due to Flooding, LDWF Announces

Bossier Sheriff Deputies Honored by Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass

Bossier City Council Approves Sunday Sales of High- and Low-Alcoholic Beverages

Big changes coming to the Town of Haughton

Barksdale Airmen Become Citizens During Historic Naturalization Ceremony

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

College softball: NSU head coach Prejean resigns
Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant
Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA Closed Due to Flooding, LDWF Announces

Featured

Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA closed due to flooding
College softball: NSU head coach Prejean resigns
Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign