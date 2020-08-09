Louisiana State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Bossier City

From Louisiana State Police (Troop G):



Bossier City, LA – On Saturday, August 8, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting in Bossier City. LSP/BFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD).



The preliminary investigation revealed that BCPD officers responded to a call for service at an address on Plaza Drive in Bossier City. After the officers made contact with the residents, an altercation occurred with a male subject. During the altercation, the male was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.



No officers were injured during the incident.



The investigation remains active and ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.”

Feature Photo: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune