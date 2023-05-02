Louisiana State Police Investigating Bossier City Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier this morning, at approximately 10:35 a.m., the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) responded to a shooting call located at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive at I-20, within the city limits of Bossier City. When officers arrived on scene, an armed subject emerged from the inside of the Valero station and an exchange of gunfire between officers and the subject occurred. During the exchange of gunfire, one BCPD officer was shot. The officer was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody without injuries.

The Bossier City Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. LSP Investigators are working diligently to conduct a thorough investigation. Investigators with BCPD will investigate the armed robbery and shooting at the Valero station, while LSP investigates the officer-involved shooting.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.