Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Caddo Parish

Earlier this morning, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute in the 4000 block of Old Mooringsport Road. Deputies arrived on scene and encountered a male subject. During that encounter, shots were exchanged. The subject was struck and was later pronounced deceased on scene. No deputies were injured during this incident.

As deputies cleared the property, they discovered a deceased female inside the residence.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this deputy-involved shooting. LSP Investigators are working diligently to process this crime scene and gather further information.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.