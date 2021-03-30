Louisiana State Police investigating ‘in-custody death’ incident in Bossier’s East Bank District

Louisiana State Police are investigating a ‘in-custody death’ incident involving Bossier City police. The incident occurred Tuesday in the Bossier City’s East Bank District.



“Just before 11:00 a.m. this morning, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Barksdale Boulevard. Bossier City Police detectives are investigating the stolen vehicle complaint. Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has requested that Louisiana State Police conduct an investigation into the death that occurred while responding to that call for service,” said BCPD Public Information Officer, Traci Landry.



Bossier Press Tribune was told by bystanders that while in police custody, the suspect was moved from a patrol vehicle into an ambulance.



At this time it is uncertain if the suspect died at the scene or after being transported to the hospital.



Initially, the suspects death was referred to as a “use of force incident.” It is now considered an ‘in-custody death’.



This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.