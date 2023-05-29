Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier this afternoon, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a welfare concern located in the 7200 block of Old River Road. Two officers arrived on scene and encountered one male subject. During that encounter, an altercation ensued and shots were fired. That subject was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and was later pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Shreveport Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. LSP Investigators are working diligently to process this crime scene and gather further information.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.