Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved a SPD officer and resulted in the death of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley of Shreveport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:51 pm on February 3, 2023, two SPD officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex, located in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, in reference to a domestic disturbance. As officers made contact with the domestic disturbance complainant, Mr. Bagley exited the apartment from the balcony, jumped to the ground, and fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, SPD officer Alexander Tyler located Mr. Bagley as he rounded a building corner and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest. Mr. Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment, but was later pronounced deceased.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting. The incident scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians.

The investigation remains ongoing. This process does take time; witness statements are still being obtained and evidence is currently being analyzed. At the appropriate time, further information will be released in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation progresses, the coordination and partnership between law enforcement and the Shreveport community is vital to obtaining a complete understanding of the events leading to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to contact Louisiana State Police by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007 or the LSP Bureau of Investigations at 318-741-2728.

In addition to the above phone numbers, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm.