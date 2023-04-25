Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier this afternoon, shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call for service that involved shots fired in the area of Lapaloma Street and Tulane Avenue, within the city limits of Shreveport. When the Officer arrived on scene, he encountered an armed subject. During this encounter, shots were exchanged. The subject was struck and transported to Oschsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The Officer was not injured.

The Shreveport Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. LSP Investigators are working diligently to process the evidence.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-741-2735.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.