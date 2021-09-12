Louisiana State Police Investigating Shreveport Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, just before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) was requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West 70th Street, inside the city limits of Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that SPD responded to a call for service at a convenience store near the 400 block of West 70th Street. Upon the officer’s arrival, the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Desmond Lewis of Bossier City, fled the scene on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the officer and Lewis became engaged in a lengthy physical altercation. During the course of the altercation, Lewis produced a firearm. As a result of this action, the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Lewis. Lewis was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was not injured.

LSP/BFO will serve as the lead investigating agency. The LSP Crime Lab processed the crime scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available, at this time.