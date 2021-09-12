Home News-Free Louisiana State Police Investigating Shreveport Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

Louisiana State Police Investigating Shreveport Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

By
BPT Staff
-
292
0

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, just before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) was requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of West 70th Street, inside the city limits of Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that SPD responded to a call for service at a convenience store near the 400 block of West 70th Street. Upon the officer’s arrival, the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Desmond Lewis of Bossier City, fled the scene on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the officer and Lewis became engaged in a lengthy physical altercation. During the course of the altercation, Lewis produced a firearm. As a result of this action, the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Lewis. Lewis was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was not injured.

LSP/BFO will serve as the lead investigating agency. The LSP Crime Lab processed the crime scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available, at this time.

Previous articleTemporary Changes for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination
Next articleBossier GOP makes endorsements for upcoming election
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR