Louisiana State Police to offer free car seat checks

From The Louisiana State Police:



This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and the Louisiana State Police wants to ensure your car seats are installed properly. Far too often, we witness children killed or injured in preventable motor vehicle crashes across Louisiana. Car seats significantly reduce the risk of injury and death when installed properly and the child is harnessed appropriately. In an effort to improve child safety, Troopers will be on-hand around the state this Saturday, September 26, 2020 to check your car seat and teach parents and caregivers the correct way to use and install the child safety seat.



Louisiana State Police is a partner with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force (LPSTF) and nationally certified car seat technicians will be manning each event in Louisiana. This service is free to the public. Stop by one of the locations listed below to ensure your child’s safety in the vehicle. All events begin at 9 am-12 noon.



Baton Rouge – East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office



9313 Burbank Drive



Chalmette – St. Bernard Government Complex



8201 West Judge Perez



Houma – West Park Climate Control Storage



6767 West Park Avenue



Alexandria – Rapides Regional Medical Center



211 Fourth Street



Monroe – Banner Ford



6300 Frontage Road



Shreveport – Sheriff’s Safety Town



8910 Jewella Avenue



Lafayette – Goodwill Donation Center



2435 West Congress Street



Covington – Leblanc Pediatrics



219 South Tyler Street.



If you are unable to come to any of these events, please use this link to look-up the closest car seat fitting stations in your area:



http://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Documents/All%20FS%207-23.pdf



Each LSP Troop in Louisiana is a designated car seat fitting station. The link above will provide the times and designated day of the week that certified Troopers are available.