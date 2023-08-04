Louisiana State Police Welcomes 40 New Troopers as Cadet Class 102 Graduates

Baton Rouge, LA – This morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies
On February 19, 2023, 48 cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.
For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, please visit our recruiting page at Recruitment – Louisiana State Police (lsp.org) or contact a LSP Recruiter at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications.
For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Please visit: http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov or email LSPRecruiting@LA.gov for more information.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Devon Courville, Devin Kwan, Cameron Morrison, Gracie Sinanan
and Johnathan Winfrey
Troop B – Kenner
Amber Campbell, Dominic Caravella, Shelby Mayfield and
Camden Stahl
Troop C – Gray
Haleigh Consterdine and Austin Howard
Troop D – Lake Charles
Austin Juckett, Deshawn Mouton and Austen Wright
Troop E – Alexandria
John Barnard, Aaron Boyette, William Hill and William Skinner
Troop F – Monroe
Morgan Barbo, Sammie Collins, Dylan Kelly, Aaron Kindrix
and Joh’lik Madison
Troop G – Bossier City
James Bailey, Ryan Phillips, Kade Schufft, Raygen Snellgrove,
Brenton Thompson, Lance White and Jacon Winiarski
Troop I – Lafayette
Spencer Broussard, Gustavo Cazares, Aaron Clark and
Charles Norris
Troop L – Mandeville
Daisy Higgins, Carl James, Frank Mondello, Kyle Moran,
Rhett Restivo and Ryan Young
