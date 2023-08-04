Louisiana State Police Welcomes 40 New Troopers as Cadet Class 102 Graduates

Baton Rouge, LA – This morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies



On February 19, 2023, 48 cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.



For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, please visit our recruiting page at Recruitment – Louisiana State Police (lsp.org) or contact a LSP Recruiter at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications.



For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Please visit: http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov or email LSPRecruiting@LA.gov for more information.



The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:



Troop A – Baton Rouge



Devon Courville, Devin Kwan, Cameron Morrison, Gracie Sinanan

and Johnathan Winfrey



Troop B – Kenner



Amber Campbell, Dominic Caravella, Shelby Mayfield and

Camden Stahl



Troop C – Gray



Haleigh Consterdine and Austin Howard



Troop D – Lake Charles



Austin Juckett, Deshawn Mouton and Austen Wright



Troop E – Alexandria



John Barnard, Aaron Boyette, William Hill and William Skinner



Troop F – Monroe



Morgan Barbo, Sammie Collins, Dylan Kelly, Aaron Kindrix

and Joh’lik Madison



Troop G – Bossier City



James Bailey, Ryan Phillips, Kade Schufft, Raygen Snellgrove,

Brenton Thompson, Lance White and Jacon Winiarski



Troop I – Lafayette



Spencer Broussard, Gustavo Cazares, Aaron Clark and

Charles Norris



Troop L – Mandeville



Daisy Higgins, Carl James, Frank Mondello, Kyle Moran,

Rhett Restivo and Ryan Young



