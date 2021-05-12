Louisiana State Senate Advances First Bill in Sales Tax Streamlining Package

Baton Rouge, LA – Today, HB 199, which is the first of a package of bills to streamline the state’s sales tax system, cleared another hurtle, passing through the Louisiana Senate. Authored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, HB 199 seeks to streamline the state’s outdated sales tax collection system, in the hope of bringing Louisiana closer to practices seen in other states throughout the country.

As a whole, the tax reform package has received much support from leadership throughout the state and the legislature. House Speaker Schexnayder said, “We have spent a great deal of time working on this solution to our outdated sales tax collection system. Democrats and Republicans alike can recognize the benefits of these efforts, and the support we have seen throughout the legislature with the passage of this first incentive is proof.”

Senate President Page Cortez went on to say, “This bill is the first step in the process of reforming our taxes. We are striving to make our sales tax collection system simpler for businesses to navigate, which will attract more business to the state. This is a bold move toward growth for Louisiana.”

After clearing the House of Representatives with a vote of 97-4, and receiving final passage in the Senate with a vote of 37-0, HB 199 will now head back to the House for concurrence on additional Senate amendments.