Louisiana State Trooper Arrested for Domestic Violence

This morning, at approximately 1:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop A supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty Trooper. The Trooper, identified as 28-year-old Garrett Yetman of Baton Rouge, has been employed with LSP since 2019 assigned to patrol at Troop A.

Troop A supervisors responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Blvd. in Gonzales where they met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department. The initial investigation indicates that Yetman was involved in an altercation with a female victim. During the altercation, an assault and battery took place.

The Gonzales Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Yetman, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for Domestic Abuse-Battery by Strangulation and Simple Assault.

Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.