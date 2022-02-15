LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY SHREVEPORT DICE OFFICE HOSTS DR. RUSSELL LEDET FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH ENGAGEMENTS

Louisiana State University Shreveport’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement will play host to Dr. Russell Ledet, veteran and founder of “The 15 White Coats,” for two Black history month engagements on campus.

Ledet’s story is both inspirational and aspirational. Ledet was reared by a single mother in a poor area of Lake Charles, LA. After completing time in the Navy, he worked security at a Baton Rouge hospital. Years later, he returned to the same hospital as a medical student with a PhD from NYU. Since that time, Ledet has founded “The 15 White Coats,” an organization with a mission to reinforce positive imagery in schools around the world by continuing a legacy of resilience through cultural storytelling, inspiration, and mentorship to the youth of tomorrow, in addition to addressing racial disparities in healthcare. Ledet is also a nationally-recognized speaker and has been featured on CNN and ABC, among others.

“With the 2022 theme of ‘health and wellness’ for Black History Month, we felt like Dr. Ledet would be a perfect fit to speak to our community,” said Dr. Kenna Franklin, Assistant Provost for Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement. “His homegrown Louisiana story is one of self-determination and empowerment.”

Dr. Ledet will speak at a reception on Wednesday, February 23rd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on the 3rd floor of the Noel Memorial Library at LSUS. He will also speak to the campus community Thursday, February 24th from 12pm to 2pm in the University Center Ballroom.