LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY SHREVEPORT STUDENTS, MEDIA DEPARTMENT WIN MULTIPLE AWARDS AT SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER ADDYS

Louisiana State University Shreveport took home multiple golds, silvers, and bronzes over the weekend at the Shreveport-Bossier American Advertising Awards.

Nine LSUS students entered work in a variety of categories, and seven students placed. Elaine Tipton took home three bronze ADDYs for poster, logo, and packaging designs. Jackson Ingvardsen received a bronze for a point of purchase entry, and Sarah Hammonds got a bronze for packaging design. Britnie Joyce received a silver ADDY for an illustration, and Jacqueline Bacud received one for a poster design. Joshua Ricard took home two silvers for animation and outdoor advertising work. Sarah Hammonds also received a gold for a separate package design, and Britnie Joyce took home a Special Judges’ Award for the illustration entitled “Katrina’s Summer.”

“For LSUS to have 7 of our students place at the American Advertising Awards is a real win both for the students and for LSUS,” said Dr. Helen Taylor, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Their success came from hard work in their classes and their own amazing creativity. These awards will look great on a resume and will help these students achieve the rewarding careers that they deserve.”

“The Digital Arts program at LSUS could not be any prouder of our students,” said Arts and Media Chair Jason Mackowiack. “Entering the ADDY awards allows our digital arts majors to compete against fellow students from various area colleges and universities. The winning artwork and designs are seen by members of the local advertising community in Shreveport -Bossier and will help create future network opportunities. Winning an award at the competition is quite an honor!”

The LSUS Media and Public Relations office won a gold ADDY for a photo taken for the campus catering menu entitled “Hibiscus Tea Berry Drop.” The same entry also won the special judges’ award for Best of Photography.

“Over the past few years LSUS has been redefining its image in the region, and increased support and investment in our Media and Public Relations efforts have allowed us to raise the bar in our traditional and new media offerings,” stated Wendell Riley, Director of Media and External Relations. “I’m grateful for the AAF in recognizing the work that has gone into these efforts, and for the continued support of the university’s leadership.”

Per the American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier rules, all gold level entries will be forwarded to the district level of competition to compete against entries from all across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and parts of Louisiana. If the entries place high enough at district, they will move on to the national competition.