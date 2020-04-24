Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban lifted

From the Office of The State Fire Marshal:



The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s March 25, 2020 order to cease and desisting all private burnings issued in accordance with R.S. 40:1602, and subsequent modifications, specifically the April 16, 2020 and April 20, 2020 modifications, are hereby rescinded by order of State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain. This order is effective April 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.