Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2021 graduates

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held on November 20, 2021. The graduates from Bossier Parish are:
Benton
Kaylee Lynn Misenheimer – Bachelor of Science
Alexander B. Poole – Bachelor of Science
Sidney Lee Smith – Bachelor of Science
Bossier City
Sarah Marie Evans – Graduate Certificate
Jackson Wesley Floyd – Bachelor of Arts
Jackson J. Picard – Bachelor of Science – Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Daniel Raburn – Master of Accountancy
Briona Sanders – Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance
Amanda Dawn Walker – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Elm Grove
Evan C. Rowan – Bachelor of Science
Haughton
Trenton Alexander Albritton – Bachelor of Science
Kaleb Weston Bennett – Bachelor of Science
Caleb Matthew Coleman – Bachelor of Science
David Hale – Bachelor of Science
Jeffery Clayton Hudson – Bachelor of Science
Katie Elizabeth Walker – Bachelor of Arts
Plain Dealing
Daniel R. Cason – Bachelor of Science
