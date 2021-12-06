Home News-Free Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2021 graduates

Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2021 graduates

Randy Brown
Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held on November 20, 2021. The graduates from Bossier Parish are:

Benton

Kaylee Lynn Misenheimer – Bachelor of Science
Alexander B. Poole – Bachelor of Science
Sidney Lee Smith – Bachelor of Science

Bossier City

Sarah Marie Evans – Graduate Certificate
Jackson Wesley Floyd – Bachelor of Arts
Jackson J. Picard – Bachelor of Science – Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Daniel Raburn – Master of Accountancy
Briona Sanders – Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance
Amanda Dawn Walker – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Elm Grove

Evan C. Rowan – Bachelor of Science

Haughton

Trenton Alexander Albritton – Bachelor of Science
Kaleb Weston Bennett – Bachelor of Science
Caleb Matthew Coleman – Bachelor of Science
David Hale – Bachelor of Science
Jeffery Clayton Hudson – Bachelor of Science
Katie Elizabeth Walker – Bachelor of Arts

Plain Dealing

Daniel R. Cason – Bachelor of Science

