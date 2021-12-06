Louisiana Tech announces Fall 2021 graduates

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held on November 20, 2021. The graduates from Bossier Parish are:



Benton



Kaylee Lynn Misenheimer – Bachelor of Science

Alexander B. Poole – Bachelor of Science

Sidney Lee Smith – Bachelor of Science



Bossier City



Sarah Marie Evans – Graduate Certificate

Jackson Wesley Floyd – Bachelor of Arts

Jackson J. Picard – Bachelor of Science – Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Daniel Raburn – Master of Accountancy

Briona Sanders – Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance

Amanda Dawn Walker – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies



Elm Grove



Evan C. Rowan – Bachelor of Science



Haughton



Trenton Alexander Albritton – Bachelor of Science

Kaleb Weston Bennett – Bachelor of Science

Caleb Matthew Coleman – Bachelor of Science

David Hale – Bachelor of Science

Jeffery Clayton Hudson – Bachelor of Science

Katie Elizabeth Walker – Bachelor of Arts



Plain Dealing



Daniel R. Cason – Bachelor of Science

