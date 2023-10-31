Louisiana Tech Research Institute in Bossier City holds long awaited ribbon cutting ceremony

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Local, state and federal officials gathered at Louisiana Tech Research Institute (LTRI) in Bossier City for its long awaited, and highly anticipated, ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

“A lot of really good work has been done here. But it does take visionary leadership, it takes investment. I don’t care if it’s the federal government or private investment. They’re not going to invest where they can’t be successful. And more than ever before, success depends on whether you have educated, skilled, motivated workers. And that’s what Louisiana Tech is doing with their first cyber engineering degree. That’s what Grambling university is doing with their first cyber security engineering degree by partnering with Chancellor Bateman at BPCC. That’s why it’s important that we stop the divestment in higher education. We did that. The first thing we did eight years ago was stabilize our state. And then, we’ve grown investments every year since. Because if you are not moving forward, you’re going backwards. And, Louisiana is moving forward today,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The institute embodies the robust alliance focused on national security between Louisiana Tech University and its regional and national partners.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to bolster research endeavors, benefiting Louisiana Tech University, the U.S. government and various corporate and industry stakeholders.

The building is the result of a unique public-private partnership between the State of Louisiana, City of Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Louisiana Tech Applied Research Corporation and Louisiana Tech University.

LTRI is the fourth (and final) building originally planned for the current cyber park configuration.

In late 2019, Edwards announced the state’s commitment of $10 million in Capital Outlay funding to build LTRI at the National Cyber Research Park.

LTRI broke ground for the new facility on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.