Louisiana Tech School of Agricultural and Forestry honors students of excellence

Louisiana Tech University’s School of Agricultural Sciences and Forestry (SAFS) awarded $34,000 in scholarships and a number of other awards at its annual Agriculture Scholarship Banquet.

“These students have worked incredibly hard to position themselves to continue their successful career path in agriculture,” said Dr. Christopher Keyes, SAFS Director. “They’ve demonstrated the Tenets of our university including excellence, commitment, knowledge, and leadership and deserve to be celebrated.”

Featured students:

Agriculture Business – Hunter Knowles of Bossier City and Chase Lemoine of Pioneer

Agriculture Education – Cadie Coleman of Ruston

Animal Science – Molly Dickens of Benton, Kelcy Dixon of Farmerville, and Kathryn Eschete of St. Francisville

Scholarship recipients:

Riser and Melton Tech Farm Scholarship – Erica Thomas of Ida and Nicolas Vaccaro of Covington

David Lee Hays Scholarship – Jordan Porter of Cypress, Texas

Dr. Glenn E. Clark Scholarship – Hanna Johnson of Start

Track Kavanaugh Service Award – Truett Bankston of Baton Rouge

Tommie & Susie Murphey Memorial Scholarship – Kylie Maldonado of Benton

Bulldog BBQ Rub Scholarship – Katelyn Lacy of Walker

E.C. “Conry” McCann Scholarship – Jacob Thibodeaux of Shreveport and Elizabeth Walker of Taylor

Joel W. Petrus Scholarship – Ella Thomas of Ruston

Landon Hays Memorial Scholarship – Nico Norris of Ruston, Jordan Brothers of Haughton, Kathryn Eschete of St. Francisville, Clayton Guyotte of Ruston

Todd McAfee Memorial Scholarship – Logan McGrath of Haughton

T.W. Ray Johnson Scholarship – Caitlin Lawrence of Benton and Alyssa Mayfield of Monroe

John S. and Emmie Louise Green Scholarship – Theadora Dawson of Delhi

Hal B. Barker Scholarship – Andrea Wheat of West Monroe

Fred & Daphne Jewell Scholarship – Josie Camp of Winnfield

John A. Wright Scholarship – Kyleigh Bass of Choudrant

James Furman & Lavara B. Love Scholarship – Kyleigh Bass of Choudrant

Dr. Jeff Hillard Memorial Scholarship – Kerington Bass of Choudrant, Baileigh Snow of Murfreesborough, Tennessee, and Grant Davis of Monroe

Ruston Garden Club – Baileigh Snow of Murfreesborough, Tennessee

Hayne Folk Endowment Scholarship – George Stalling of Oak Grove

Forbes Leadership Award – Alyson Fontenot of Pineville

The Agricultural Endowment Scholarship – Abigail Wheat of Natchitoches, Brooke Legendre of Slidell, Alana Lovette of Boyce

The Agricultural Sciences Scholarship – Laila Chenevert of Cottonport, Kaylee Craddock of Patterson, Kendall LaVigne of Shreveport

Debra Martin Memorial Scholarship – Tara Lamb of Wheatland, California, Gabrielle Harris of Shreveport, Makenzi Williamson of Haughton

William Green Endowed Scholarship – Alyssa Woodard of Coushatta and Kathlyn Redman of West Monroe

Students awarded a stethoscope for being admitted to veterinary school:

Rhiannon Ballard-Davis – West Monroe

Katie Black – Bossier City

Rachel Buckels – Alexandria

Mary Cloutier – Baton Rouge

Molly Dickens – Bossier City

Katherine Franklin – Delhi

Marianna Gallaspy – Bogalusa

Kelly Gerald – Shreveport

Zharia Gray – Monroe

Kelsey Hightower – Blanchard

Jay Miller – Dry Creek

Ethan Neal – Pineville

Brent Riley Nugent – Kolin

Zachary Roberts – Fountain Hill, Arkansas

Katheryn Steffins – West Monroe

Sonni Tarver – Alexandria

Courtney Wingate – Shreveport

Students recognized for active participation in the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Zeta, the honor society of highest distinction for service, leadership, and scholarship for agriculture and natural resources: