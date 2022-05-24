Louisiana Tech School of Agricultural and Forestry honors students of excellence

Louisiana Tech University’s School of Agricultural Sciences and Forestry (SAFS) awarded $34,000 in scholarships and a number of other awards at its annual Agriculture Scholarship Banquet.
“These students have worked incredibly hard to position themselves to continue their successful career path in agriculture,” said Dr. Christopher Keyes, SAFS Director. “They’ve demonstrated the Tenets of our university including excellence, commitment, knowledge, and leadership and deserve to be celebrated.”
Featured students:
- Agriculture Business – Hunter Knowles of Bossier City and Chase Lemoine of Pioneer
- Agriculture Education – Cadie Coleman of Ruston
- Animal Science – Molly Dickens of Benton, Kelcy Dixon of Farmerville, and Kathryn Eschete of St. Francisville
Scholarship recipients:
- Riser and Melton Tech Farm Scholarship – Erica Thomas of Ida and Nicolas Vaccaro of Covington
- David Lee Hays Scholarship – Jordan Porter of Cypress, Texas
- Dr. Glenn E. Clark Scholarship – Hanna Johnson of Start
- Track Kavanaugh Service Award – Truett Bankston of Baton Rouge
- Tommie & Susie Murphey Memorial Scholarship – Kylie Maldonado of Benton
- Bulldog BBQ Rub Scholarship – Katelyn Lacy of Walker
- E.C. “Conry” McCann Scholarship – Jacob Thibodeaux of Shreveport and Elizabeth Walker of Taylor
- Joel W. Petrus Scholarship – Ella Thomas of Ruston
- Landon Hays Memorial Scholarship – Nico Norris of Ruston, Jordan Brothers of Haughton, Kathryn Eschete of St. Francisville, Clayton Guyotte of Ruston
- Todd McAfee Memorial Scholarship – Logan McGrath of Haughton
- T.W. Ray Johnson Scholarship – Caitlin Lawrence of Benton and Alyssa Mayfield of Monroe
- John S. and Emmie Louise Green Scholarship – Theadora Dawson of Delhi
- Hal B. Barker Scholarship – Andrea Wheat of West Monroe
- Fred & Daphne Jewell Scholarship – Josie Camp of Winnfield
- John A. Wright Scholarship – Kyleigh Bass of Choudrant
- James Furman & Lavara B. Love Scholarship – Kyleigh Bass of Choudrant
- Dr. Jeff Hillard Memorial Scholarship – Kerington Bass of Choudrant, Baileigh Snow of Murfreesborough, Tennessee, and Grant Davis of Monroe
- Ruston Garden Club – Baileigh Snow of Murfreesborough, Tennessee
- Hayne Folk Endowment Scholarship – George Stalling of Oak Grove
- Forbes Leadership Award – Alyson Fontenot of Pineville
- The Agricultural Endowment Scholarship – Abigail Wheat of Natchitoches, Brooke Legendre of Slidell, Alana Lovette of Boyce
- The Agricultural Sciences Scholarship – Laila Chenevert of Cottonport, Kaylee Craddock of Patterson, Kendall LaVigne of Shreveport
- Debra Martin Memorial Scholarship – Tara Lamb of Wheatland, California, Gabrielle Harris of Shreveport, Makenzi Williamson of Haughton
- William Green Endowed Scholarship – Alyssa Woodard of Coushatta and Kathlyn Redman of West Monroe
Students awarded a stethoscope for being admitted to veterinary school:
- Rhiannon Ballard-Davis – West Monroe
- Katie Black – Bossier City
- Rachel Buckels – Alexandria
- Mary Cloutier – Baton Rouge
- Molly Dickens – Bossier City
- Katherine Franklin – Delhi
- Marianna Gallaspy – Bogalusa
- Kelly Gerald – Shreveport
- Zharia Gray – Monroe
- Kelsey Hightower – Blanchard
- Jay Miller – Dry Creek
- Ethan Neal – Pineville
- Brent Riley Nugent – Kolin
- Zachary Roberts – Fountain Hill, Arkansas
- Katheryn Steffins – West Monroe
- Sonni Tarver – Alexandria
- Courtney Wingate – Shreveport
Students recognized for active participation in the Gamma Chapter of Alpha Zeta, the honor society of highest distinction for service, leadership, and scholarship for agriculture and natural resources:
- Kerington Bass – Choudrant
- Kyleigh Bass – Choudrant
- Arabella (Bella) Bailey – San Marcos, Texas
- Katie Black – Bossier City
- Jordan Brothers – Haughton
- Rachel Buckels – Alexandria
- Allison Clark – Shreveport
- Molly Dickens – Benton
- Kathryn Eschete – St. Francisville
- Zharia Gray – Monroe
- Clayton Guyotte – Ruston
- Kyla Jones – Shreveport
- Elizabeth “Corinne” McFerren – Bossier City
- Kathlyn Redman – West Monroe
- Christan Robicheaux – Lafayette
- Emonie Roussell – New Orleans
- Alyssa Woodard – Coushatta
- Makenzi Williamson – Haughton