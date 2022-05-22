Louisiana Tech sets records in Spring 2022 commencement

In three ceremonies today, Louisiana Tech University welcomed 1,134 graduates to its alumni family of 110,610 graduates around the world. This class is the largest in University history.

Eight new officers were commissioned in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Louisiana Tech also commissioned the state’s first Space Force cadet, Russell Cullen Stultz of Natchitoches.

In addition, Louisiana Tech recognized a record number of students who graduated with 4.0 grade point averages – 38.

Thirty students received their doctoral degrees (AuD, EdD, or PhD), also breaking a University record for a single quarter. During the 2021-22 academic year, Louisiana Tech has awarded 70 doctoral degrees.

Doug Boulware, managing partner of Priority Management Group in Dallas and 1980 and 1993 Louisiana Tech graduate, delivered the commencement address for the 9 a.m. ceremony for graduates of the colleges of Education and Liberal Arts.

“You are the supply, and the demand is greater than ever,” Boulware said. “Now is the perfect time to complete your degrees.”

Boulware advised graduates to find their passion in their lives and careers to find the keys to their future success.

“Your Louisiana Tech degree will get you far is you’re passionate about what you do,” he said. “I love what I do, and I want that for each of you!”

In the 12:30 p.m. ceremony for graduates of the colleges of Applied and Natural Sciences and Business, speaker Scott Poole told graduates to remember those who contributed to their story at Louisiana Tech.

“This day is the culmination of many hours in the classroom, and it is a recognition of the commitment of those who are here to celebrate with you,” said Poole, who is a 1986 Tech Forestry graduate. “Louisiana Tech is a very special place, and I’ve spent a life and career enjoying the benefits of my degree.

“Don’t forget from whence you’ve come, and take the time to look back and give back in service to the place we respect.”

In the 4 p.m. ceremony for College of Engineering and Science graduates, Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) and Commander of Air Forces Strategic–Air, U.S. Strategic Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, delivered the final commencement address of the day.

“Today we are here to celebrate your accomplishments,” Cotton said. “You’ve proven you can do it. When you doubt, remind yourselves you are a card-carrying Louisiana Tech grad.”

Cotton advised graduates that their attitude would help determine their ability to work with others, which in turn could influence their future success.

“Louisiana Tech has given you something priceless,” Cotton said. “No matter what happens in life, no one will ever be able to take that away from you.”

During the 4 p.m. ceremony, 1982 College of Engineering and Science graduate Nick Akins, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of American Electric Power, was inducted into the University’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni. He received the University’s highest honor, the Tower Medallion, awarded to those alumni who have distinguished themselves by exceptional achievement, community service, and humanitarian activity.