Louisiana Tech’s College of Business announces 2019-20 Caddo and Bossier REAL Scholarship recipients

RUSTON — Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the College of Business at Louisiana Tech University, recently announced the recipients of the College’s REAL Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Lauren E. Lasiter, of Bossier City, Airline High School

Joshua D. Lewis, of Shreveport, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts

Bret C. Frotz, of Benton, Benton High School

Alexis N. McClain, of Shreveport, Captain Shreve High School

Andrew D. Atkins, of Shreveport, Loyola College Prep

Avery A. Jeffcoat, of Bossier City, Airline High School

Maggie R. Dinkins, of Shreveport, C.E. Byrd High School

Shelby L. Watson, of Haughton, Haughton High School

“The applicant pool for the REAL Scholarship was extremely impressive again this year,” Martin said. “I am eager to welcome these students to Louisiana Tech in the fall, and am confident they will thrive at the College of Business. I would also like to offer my gratitude to our alumnus for providing the funds to support the academic achievements of students from the Caddo/Bossier area.”

Awarded to first-year undergraduates from Caddo and Bossier parishes, recipients receive $8,000 per academic year, for up to four years, to assist with tuition, room and board, books, and fees. This award is in addition to Louisiana’s TOPS.

“In establishing this scholarship, more students in Caddo and Bossier parishes will have the opportunity to attend the College of Business and improve their quality of life,” said the REAL Scholarship’s anonymous donor, who noted his Louisiana Tech education enriched his life beyond his wildest dreams. “I hope other alumni will be inspired to give back to one of our state’s greatest assets — Louisiana Tech University.”